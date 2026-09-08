We are also what we do not eat due caste and class influences on us Indians: Aali Kumar

Several places in India are defined by what people eat, like Mumbai and Vada Pav, or Delhi and Butter Chicken. But as Indians, we are also defined by what we don't eat, because of the influence of caste and class on our diets, said Aali Kumar, writer and founder of The House of Zaikanama. Watch the panel discussion on 'Food Stories: What We Eat is Who We Are' with guest speakers Maria Goretti, Author, Chef and Television Host; Aali Kumar, Food Writer and Founder, The House of Zaikanama; Meher Mirza, Food Writer and Author, moderated by Kaveree Bamzai, Senior Journalist at the Odisha Literary Festival 2026.