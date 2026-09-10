Bengaluru’s Garbage Crisis: Shortage or System Failure?

Bengaluru’s garbage crisis raises a bigger question: does the city actually have a shortage of pourakarmikas, or is the system failing? During a surprise inspection at Horamavu ward, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda found that only 13 of 25 pourakarmikas were present. Across Bengaluru’s five corporations, around 15,000 pourakarmikas are currently working, while the Karnataka State Commission for Safai Karmacharis and the Greater Bengaluru Pourakarmikas Association estimate that another 3,000 workers are needed.