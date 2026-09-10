Sahar Zaman on Talat Mahmood: The Golden Voice, His Life and Legacy

From Lucknow to Kolkata, Bombay and the world, Talat Mahmood’s journey was as remarkable as the voice that made him one of the defining artists of India’s golden era. At the Odisha Literary Festival 2026, Seher Zaman takes us through the life and legacy of her granduncle, Talat Mahmood — the legendary singer, actor and ghazal pioneer. She speaks about his rise to fame, his association with legends like Dilip Kumar and Anil Biswas, his iconic songs, his international concert tours and his decision to leave acting to focus entirely on singing.