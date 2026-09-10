Sahar Zaman on Talat Mahmood: The Golden Voice, His Life and Legacy

From Lucknow to Kolkata, Bombay and the world, Talat Mahmood’s journey was as remarkable as the voice that made him one of the defining artists of India’s golden era. At the Odisha Literary Festival 2026, Seher Zaman takes us through the life and legacy of her granduncle, Talat Mahmood — the legendary singer, actor and ghazal pioneer. She speaks about his rise to fame, his association with legends like Dilip Kumar and Anil Biswas, his iconic songs, his international concert tours and his decision to leave acting to focus entirely on singing.
The conversation also explores how Talat Mahmood helped establish ghazal music as a commercial art form and influenced generations of singers, including Mehdi Hasan and Jagjit Singh. From the timeless Jalte Hain Jiske Liye to his pioneering international tours, discover the stories behind the man whose voice continues to find new listeners decades later. Watch the full conversation from Odisha Literary Festival 2026.