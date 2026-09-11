Devi Awards: Celebrating India’s Most Inspiring Women Leaders

Highlighting initiatives such as Mission Shakti and the Subhadra scheme, Parida stressed that women’s empowerment must move beyond financial assistance towards greater economic independence, leadership, entrepreneurship and participation in governance. “Odisha’s vision is evolving from women’s welfare to women’s empowerment, from women’s empowerment to women’s leadership and from women’s leadership to a women-led economy.” She also urged women who have broken barriers to help others rise with them, saying: “Whenever you move one step forward, remember to take another woman with you.” The fifth edition of the Devi Awards in Odisha honoured 10 trailblazing women for their excellence, commitment and impact across diverse fields.