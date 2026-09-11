Devi Awards: Celebrating India’s Most Inspiring Women Leaders

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida called for a fundamental shift in how women are viewed — from beneficiaries of welfare schemes to partners, leaders and drivers of development. Addressing the Devi Awards, organised by The New Indian Express, Parida said women-led growth must be central to Odisha’s transformation into a developed state and contribute to the national goal of Viksit Bharat.
Highlighting initiatives such as Mission Shakti and the Subhadra scheme, Parida stressed that women’s empowerment must move beyond financial assistance towards greater economic independence, leadership, entrepreneurship and participation in governance. “Odisha’s vision is evolving from women’s welfare to women’s empowerment, from women’s empowerment to women’s leadership and from women’s leadership to a women-led economy.” She also urged women who have broken barriers to help others rise with them, saying: “Whenever you move one step forward, remember to take another woman with you.” The fifth edition of the Devi Awards in Odisha honoured 10 trailblazing women for their excellence, commitment and impact across diverse fields.