Curating new India on plate & beyond: From supper clubs to secret experiences

Watch Philanthropist Vidya Gajapathi Raju Singh in conversation with Anu Khanter, Founder, Supper Club, The Mithaas Table; Krishan Anand, Founder, Secret Experiences, LLP; Nikhil Nagpal, Executive Chef, ITC Grand Chola, discussing their forays into experiential travel and hospitality in India. Khanter threw light on how she strives to stay authentic to Indian flavours while curating menus as part of her supper clubs, exploring Indian cuisines but presented to please contemporary palates.
While Krishan added that his company brings people from varied backgrounds who would have never found themselves in the same room otherwise, offering them a multitude of experiences, including skiing in Kashmir he calls his home. Chef Nagpal's success story is ITC Grand Chola's Avartana restaurant, which is celebrated for its offering of a luxurious fusion of traditional and avant-garde Southern Indian cuisine.