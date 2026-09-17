Rethinking cultural spaces: How can India consume arts like music differently?

Music, independent art and creative spaces can play a larger role in shaping India's tourism identity and attracting visitors, artists said at the Bharat Dekho Tourism Summit 2026 in Chennai on September 15. Singer-actor Saras Menon, violinist-producer Shravan Sridhar and rapper Fault Kai came together for a session titled “The Arts Magnet: Creating Cultural Spaces”, which explored how music, art and creative communities can transform cities and regions into cultural destinations. Menon highlighted the need for India to recognise the economic and cultural potential of its creative industries and take its cultural strengths to international audiences.