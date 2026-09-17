The Masterplan to Double India's Tourism Economy: Suman Billa explains

As AI technologies reshape the global economy and threaten traditional jobs, one sector stands poised to save India's employment landscape: Tourism. In this insightful address, Suman Billa breaks down the massive potential of the Indian tourism and hospitality sector. He reveals startling statistics—such as the $37 billion Indians currently spend traveling abroad compared to the $32 billion earned from inbound tourism—and outlines a strategic masterplan to reverse this trend.
Discover how initiatives like "One State, One Global Destination" and massive infrastructure projects (from the Statue of Unity to the Kashi Vishwanath corridor) aim to fulfill the vision of doubling tourism's contribution to India's GDP to 10% and creating 25 million new jobs by 2030.