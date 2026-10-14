Shefali Shah Gets Candid About Life, Acting & Mental Health | Book Talk

In this episode of Book Talk, actor Shefali Shah opens up about her book, The Audacity of Being, and the experiences that shaped her life and career.

From childhood bullying and divorce to mental health, self-doubt, body image and the pressures of social media, Shefali speaks candidly about the realities behind a life in the public eye. She reflects on career highs and lows, the challenges of working in an ageist film industry, and how her understanding of acting has evolved over the years.

She also discusses why she believes a film is bigger than any one actor, the importance of silence in performance, and the need to normalise conversations around mental health.

A candid conversation about telling your own story, accepting life's uncertainties and finding the courage to be yourself.