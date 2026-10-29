Can India Forget Gandhi? Ramachandra Guha on Arguments with Gandhi

Can India forget Mahatma Gandhi? Historian and author Ramachandra Guha explores why Gandhi's ideas remain relevant to India's political and social landscape in 2026.

In this episode of Book Talk by The New Indian Express, Guha speaks to Kaveree Bamzai about his book Arguments with Gandhi, examining Gandhi's legacy, the power of non-violent protest and the influence of young people in bringing his ideas back into public life.

From Gandhi's disagreements with Bhagat Singh, Subhas Chandra Bose and Savarkar to his complex relationship with B.R. Ambedkar, Guha discusses how criticism and debate shaped Gandhi's thinking. The conversation also explores caste, citizenship, religious pluralism, environmental responsibility and the continuing relevance of Gandhi's ideas in today's world.

Can Gandhi's principles of non-violence, justice and interfaith harmony help us navigate the political challenges of our time?