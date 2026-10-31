'Without Fear Or Favour’: Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul On The Judiciary, Modi & Kashmir

In this episode of Book Talk, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul speaks to Kaveree Bamzai about his book Without Fear or Favour — a candid account of his judicial journey and the defining moments of his career. From the need for a Truth and Reconciliation Commission for Kashmiri Pandits to judicial independence, the collegium system and the appointment of judges, Justice Kaul discusses the challenges facing India's judiciary.
He also opens up about his interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his working relationship with former Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice Ranjan Gogoi's Rajya Sabha nomination and the importance of protecting freedom of expression. A conversation about the Constitution, public service, institutional accountability and the responsibility of serving without fear or favour.