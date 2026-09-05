What Does It Mean to Be Human in age of Artificial Intelligence?

What does it really mean to be human in the age of Artificial Intelligence? In this episode of Book Talk, philosopher and author Sundar Sarukkai joins us to explore what philosophy can teach us about being human in a world increasingly shaped by AI and digital technology. Drawing from his book Homo Philosophicus: Discovering the Spirit of Philosophy in Everyday Life, Sarukkai discusses why philosophy is not simply an academic discipline, but a way of engaging with fundamental questions about everyday life, society and human relationships.