What Does It Mean to Be Human in age of Artificial Intelligence?

What does it really mean to be human in the age of Artificial Intelligence? In this episode of Book Talk, philosopher and author Sundar Sarukkai joins us to explore what philosophy can teach us about being human in a world increasingly shaped by AI and digital technology. Drawing from his book Homo Philosophicus: Discovering the Spirit of Philosophy in Everyday Life, Sarukkai discusses why philosophy is not simply an academic discipline, but a way of engaging with fundamental questions about everyday life, society and human relationships.
The conversation explores artificial individuality, the impact of technology on human relationships, the decline of philosophy in Indian education, and why we need to engage with diverse philosophical traditions beyond the conventional European canon. Sarukkai also talks about intellectual ahimsa, technology and democracy, and how the growing dependence on personalised digital devices may be affecting fraternity and our ability to connect with others. Watch the full conversation as Sundar Sarukkai asks a fundamental question for our times: In a world of intelligent machines, how do we retain our humanity?