From Pappu to the Throne: Has Rahul Risen to the Power Zone?

On November 1, regional heavyweights who spent years refusing to accept Rahul Gandhi as their leader rode alongside him to Ramlila Maidan. It was a major show of Opposition unity and strength. But can the heir to India's longest-running political dynasty emerge as a leader with a wider popular mandate?

In this edition of Bottomline with Prabhu Chawla, we trace Rahul Gandhi's 22-year political journey — from the Prince of Amethi and years of political ridicule to his 12,000-kilometre yatras and eventual rise as Leader of the Opposition.

Six questions. One political journey. And a defining question: Can Rahul Gandhi turn Opposition unity into political leadership ahead of 2027 and 2029?