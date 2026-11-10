Is Your AI Future at Risk? The Shocking Nvidia Spy Story You Need to Know

The man whose chips power the world’s AI is now under investigation by his own company. Nvidia’s board has opened an independent probe after CEO Jensen Huang admitted to an affair with a woman whom US intelligence reportedly suspects of being a Chinese spy.

In this episode of BottomLine, we ask 10 direct questions. What happened? Who is Jensen Huang, and how rich is he really? Who is Alice Huang? How do spy agencies get close to tech billionaires? What is he being investigated for, and what is his defence? How much of global AI does Nvidia control? Is he a victim of China? What does this mean for India’s AI ambitions, which run almost entirely on Nvidia chips? And how could one man’s private slip change the way the world’s biggest AI companies are run?

An iceberg rarely falls in one go. It cracks first.

Watch till the end for our verdict, and tell us in the comments: should Jensen Huang stay on as Nvidia’s CEO?