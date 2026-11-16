Akhilesh wants to enter Ram Mandir. The Saints want an apology first

Will Akhilesh Yadav's December 12 visit to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya be a moment of faith or a political confrontation?

Nearly 400 saints have reportedly passed seven resolutions demanding an apology from Akhilesh Yadav for the 1990 police firing on Ram devotees during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, when his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, was Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

The seers have warned that Akhilesh will not be allowed to enter Ayodhya's Panchkosi boundary without an apology.

But Ayodhya presents a political paradox. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, voters elected Samajwadi Party candidate Avadhesh Prasad, defeating the BJP despite the Ram Mandir's inauguration earlier that year.

So, why is Akhilesh being asked to apologise before darshan? Is his proposed visit an attempt to shed the Samajwadi Party's anti-Ram image ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections?

Can the BJP turn the 1990 firing into a political weapon once again? And can anyone make an apology a condition for entering a temple?

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also demanded an apology, while Akhilesh insists that God belongs to everyone.

On Bottomline, Prabhu Chawla examines the 1990 legacy, the saints' ultimatum and the political battle over faith, memory and power in Uttar Pradesh.