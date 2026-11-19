Rahul Gandhi takes his war against the Modi government global. The BJP hits back, turning its attack increasingly personal.

From his November 17 address at Columbia University, where he called India's economy a potential disaster and criticised Make in India and Start-up India, to his remarks at the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad, Rahul Gandhi has taken his political battle beyond India's borders.

The BJP calls it an attempt to defame India, questions his foreign trips and attacks his remarks on family values.

Is Rahul Gandhi raising legitimate questions about the government, or taking India's political battle abroad? Is the BJP defending the nation or deflecting from uncomfortable questions about the economy?

Prabhu Chawla examines the political face-off in this edition of Bottomline.