The Supreme Court has taken an unprecedented step — issuing contempt notices to Tamil Nadu's Revenue Secretary and HR&CE Commissioner, appointing a receiver for the temple, and ordering that under the security of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) the lamp must be lit.

What does this mean for Chief Minister Vijay and the TVK government? Is Tamil Nadu's temple administration now under judicial supervision?

And why could this contempt order set a new precedent for the Centre?

BottomLine examines the Supreme Court's intervention, the political implications for the Tamil Nadu government, and the larger questions of temple administration, accountability and constitutional authority.