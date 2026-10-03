Over ₹26 lakh crore wiped off: Why Indian Investors Lost While the World Won

BottomLine
Nifty and Sensex have fallen for eight straight weeks, the longest weekly losing streak since 2001. The Nifty is down about 15 percent from its January peak and about 14 percent this year. More than ₹26 lakh crore has been wiped off BSE market value in eight weeks.
Foreign investors have pulled over ₹3 lakh crore in nine months. US yields are near a 24-year high, oil is elevated, and the rupee is weaker. Yet GDP grew 7.8 percent. This BottomLine explainer walks through the fall, the biggest losers, why India lagged the world, and what the disconnect actually means.