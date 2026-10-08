If Not Modi, Then Who? Inside 25 Years of One-Man Rule

Twenty-five years after Narendra Modi became #gujarat Chief Minister, his political journey has transformed the Indian political landscape.

From an outsider who skipped the traditional electoral ladder to becoming one of India’s longest-serving Prime Ministers, Modi has built an extraordinary record of electoral victories, institutional changes, welfare programmes, economic reforms and global outreach.

But there is another side to the ledger — demonetisation, the farm laws, inequality, unemployment, institutional concerns, #manipur , #jammuandkashmir and the BJP’s reduced majority in 2024.

So what does the record tell us?

Has Narendra Modi’s dominance finally been dented—or is there still no credible rival capable of challenging him nationally?

Watch Bottomline as Prabhu Chawla examines 25 years of Narendra Modi’s political journey—the power, the achievements, the setbacks and what could come next.