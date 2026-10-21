Is the Opposition Trying to Unseat Modi the Nepal Way?

The BJP, led by President Nitin Nabin and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of attempting to replicate the street movements seen in Nepal and Bangladesh to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

The Opposition, meanwhile, maintains that protest is a democratic right.

In this episode of Bottomline, Prabhu Chawla examines the debate over street protests, electoral mandates and regime change in a democracy.

From JP Narayan to V.P. Singh and Anna Hazare, what does history tell us about the relationship between mass movements and electoral change?

Can the streets shape political change while the ballot remains the final arbiter? Watch #Bottomline for the analysis.