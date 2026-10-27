A Rally for Survival: What November One Means for Both Sides | INDIA Bloc| BJP

Led by Rahul Gandhi, the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan has a clear target of 10 lakh people.

But with Dhanteras and Diwali approaching, the rally has triggered a dispute with Delhi’s traders, who have urged the organisers to reschedule it.

Rahul Gandhi responded by asking traders to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party would consider the request.

The BJP, meanwhile, has launched a counter-campaign.

After a long gap, a united Opposition is returning to Delhi’s streets, with the BJP mounting a campaign of its own.

What is at stake on November 1? Is the rally solely about the demand for the CEC’s resignation, or does it carry larger political implications for both sides?