7.8% GDP Growth Explained - Who Really Drove India's Fastest Growth Story? BottomLine

India grew at 7.8% in April–June, beating both the RBI’s 7% forecast and economists’ 7.4% estimate — even as war, oil prices and global trade pressures threatened to slow the economy. But what is really driving this growth? In this episode of Bottomline, Prabhu Chawla break down the numbers in plain language — from 11.9% growth in private investment and 7.1% private consumption to 10% services growth, 9.2% manufacturing growth and record passenger vehicle sales. But there are two big questions.
Is the 7.8% headline flattering the real picture because of a very low price adjustment? And if the war didn't hurt growth this quarter, could its impact show up in the months ahead through a sharply higher import bill? And one more reality check: India has not become the world's third-largest economy yet. In nominal dollar terms, India remains sixth, although it is already third on purchasing power parity. So, is India genuinely beating the headwinds — or is the headline hiding some warning signs? Watch the full Bottomline and decide. Watch. Subscribe. Share. And tell us what you think in the comments.