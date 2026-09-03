7.8% GDP Growth Explained - Who Really Drove India's Fastest Growth Story? BottomLine

Is the 7.8% headline flattering the real picture because of a very low price adjustment? And if the war didn't hurt growth this quarter, could its impact show up in the months ahead through a sharply higher import bill? And one more reality check: India has not become the world's third-largest economy yet. In nominal dollar terms, India remains sixth, although it is already third on purchasing power parity. So, is India genuinely beating the headwinds — or is the headline hiding some warning signs? Watch the full Bottomline and decide. Watch. Subscribe. Share. And tell us what you think in the comments.