India's PG Death Trap: Who is accountable for Satya Niketan PG building collapse?

7 dead in Satya Niketan. Zero resignations. Zero senior officers jailed. Why? In this Bottomline, Prabhu Chawla connects the Satya Niketan building collapse to India's national apathy towards safety. A 50-year-old PG house with illegal floors collapses on DU students — same script as Saket, Kota, Bengaluru. Junior officers suspended, ministers silent, universities expanding admissions without hostels.
From the Delhi building collapse to 80 lakh students living in unlicensed PGs — who protects India's students when safety has no department and accountability never travels upwards? Watch till the end for the 3 tests that will prove if the system is serious or just waiting for the next rubble. Subscribe for India's Politics. Unfiltered — The Bottomline every week