From Tirukkural to Mahabharata: Modi Wins With Books, Not Bombs

In this episode of BottomLine with Prabhu Chawla, we examine Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s growing use of books as instruments of cultural diplomacy — from the Tirukkural presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Bhagavad Gita, the Mahabharata, the Upanishads and other Indian literary and philosophical works gifted to world leaders. Why did Modi choose the Russian translation of the Tirukkural for Putin? What connects Russia with Tamil studies? And is there a larger strategy behind the books India chooses to present to its international partners?