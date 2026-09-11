From Tirukkural to Mahabharata: Modi Wins With Books, Not Bombs

In this episode of BottomLine with Prabhu Chawla, we examine Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s growing use of books as instruments of cultural diplomacy — from the Tirukkural presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Bhagavad Gita, the Mahabharata, the Upanishads and other Indian literary and philosophical works gifted to world leaders. Why did Modi choose the Russian translation of the Tirukkural for Putin? What connects Russia with Tamil studies? And is there a larger strategy behind the books India chooses to present to its international partners?
From Kyrgyzstan and the Mahabharata to the US and the Upanishads, Europe and Ayurveda, and Central Asia’s diverse religious traditions, we decode whether these gifts are carefully researched acts of soft power and cultural diplomacy — or simply well-staged optics. The larger question: Can India’s civilisational heritage become a strategic diplomatic asset in a world dominated by military and economic power? Watch BottomLine with Prabhu Chawla for the analysis.