PM Modi Won Rajasthan. Rahul Lost DUSU. Who will in 2028 and 2029?

Rajasthan's civic polls and Delhi University's student elections happened on the same week — and together they expose a national truth both Modi and Rahul Gandhi are avoiding. The BJP "won" Rajasthan with 4179 wards to Congress's 3613, but its vote-share lead was under 1%, and independents humiliated the party in the Chief Minister's own hometown of Bharatpur. Meanwhile Congress matched the BJP almost vote-for-vote but converted that into just one municipal corporation — and then drew a complete blank in Delhi University's student union, losing all four central panel seats.