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Minister Slaps Protester On Camera | Has BJP Lost The Art Of Facing The Protest?

A Delhi minister, Pravesh Singh Verma, slapping a protester over a bad road has triggered a bigger debate. Has the BJP, the party that mastered street politics, forgotten how to handle street protests? In this episode of BottomLine, Prabhu Chawla analyses why the ruling party looks defensive after twelve years of dominance — from youth protests over exam leaks and unemployment to the growing mistrust around the Election Commission. Why are middle-level leaders getting trapped into provocation by the youth brigade? Why has aggressive television-style rebuttal replaced grassroots listening?