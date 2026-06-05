Bollywood Farce, Prison Drama & Netflix Camp Comedy | TNIE | RoughCut | Kaveree Bamzai

This week on RoughCut, Kaveree Bamzai takes a trip back to the 1990s with three new releases that couldn't be more different. From Varun Dhawan's over-the-top comedy Hai Jawaani To Ishq Hona Hai, to the controversial Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar, and finally the Netflix dark comedy Maa Behen featuring a sensational Madhuri Dixit, Kaveree delivers his unfiltered verdicts. Which film works? Which one disappoints? And why does Kaveh recommend staying home this weekend? Watch the full review to find out.