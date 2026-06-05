Entertainment

Bollywood Farce, Prison Drama & Netflix Camp Comedy | TNIE | RoughCut | Kaveree Bamzai

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This week on RoughCut, Kaveree Bamzai takes a trip back to the 1990s with three new releases that couldn't be more different. From Varun Dhawan's over-the-top comedy Hai Jawaani To Ishq Hona Hai, to the controversial Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar, and finally the Netflix dark comedy Maa Behen featuring a sensational Madhuri Dixit, Kaveree delivers his unfiltered verdicts. Which film works? Which one disappoints? And why does Kaveh recommend staying home this weekend? Watch the full review to find out.

Varun Dhawan
Madhuri Dixit
Kaveree Bamzai
Bobby Deol
Bandar
maa behan