Diljit Dosanjh Shines, Spielberg Delivers | Rough Cut with Kaveree Bamzai

This week on Rough Cut, Kaveree Bamzai reviews two of the most talked-about films in theatres: Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga and Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day. Main Vaapas Aaunga is a moving story of Partition, memory, loss, and the longing for home. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharwari, the film explores what remains when everything else is taken away—love, kindness, beauty, and humanity.
Kaveree discusses Imtiaz Ali’s deeply emotional storytelling, A.R. Rahman’s soulful music, powerful performances, and why this film speaks not just about Partition, but about displacement everywhere—from Kashmir to Gaza to Ukraine. She also reviews Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, a thrilling and visually stunning science-fiction mystery about alien encounters, government secrets, and humanity’s struggle to listen to one another. Featuring Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, and Coleman Domingo, the film combines Spielberg’s sense of wonder with a gripping conspiracy narrative. Which film should you watch first this weekend? Watch the review and decide.