Diljit Dosanjh Shines, Spielberg Delivers | Rough Cut with Kaveree Bamzai

Kaveree discusses Imtiaz Ali’s deeply emotional storytelling, A.R. Rahman’s soulful music, powerful performances, and why this film speaks not just about Partition, but about displacement everywhere—from Kashmir to Gaza to Ukraine. She also reviews Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, a thrilling and visually stunning science-fiction mystery about alien encounters, government secrets, and humanity’s struggle to listen to one another. Featuring Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, and Coleman Domingo, the film combines Spielberg’s sense of wonder with a gripping conspiracy narrative. Which film should you watch first this weekend? Watch the review and decide.