Delhi, Family Power & Hindu Nationalism | Deep Conversation with Karan Mahajan | Book Talk

Author Karan Mahajan joins The New Indian Express for an in-depth conversation with Kaveree Bamzai on his latest novel, 'The Complex'. From Delhi’s Punjabi families and Partition trauma to Mandal politics, Hindu nationalism, masculinity, misogyny, and the political climate of 1980s India — this interview dives deep into the themes shaping both the novel and modern India.

Karan Mahajan also opens up about: * Why Delhi remains his biggest literary obsession * The silence inside Punjabi family structures * How ideology and opportunism intersect * Writing flawed men and ambitious women * The political atmosphere from Indira Gandhi to liberalisation * The rise of Hindutva politics and its roots * Why “New India” may not be as new as we think A powerful literary and political conversation you don’t want to miss.