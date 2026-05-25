Tribeny Rai on The Shape of Momos: Women, Home & Making Sikkim the Hero | RoughCut Interview

Director Tribeny Rai joins Kaveree Bamzai for a candid conversation on her acclaimed film The Shape of Momos — a deeply personal story about women, family, migration, identity, patriarchy, and what it means to call a place home. From growing up in Sikkim to making one of the most talked-about Nepali-language films on the festival circuit, Tribeny opens up about invisible women, absent fathers, intergenerational trauma, female anger, class divides, and the politics of belonging. She also shares how her own life inspired the film and why representation matters. A moving conversation on cinema, identity, resistance, and storytelling.

