Explainers

200 Crore for MLAs in Tamil Nadu? Who pays?

Express Video Service

The Tamil Nadu government recently announced new benefits for its 234 MLAs to enhance their public service capabilities. Each legislator will receive a government car, a ₹75,000 monthly allowance for vehicle maintenance and a driver, plus ₹25,000 monthly to hire an assistant. This initiative places a heavy burden on the state exchequer. The initial cost for the cars is estimated at ₹58.5 crore. The new ₹1 lakh monthly allowances per MLA add another ₹140.4 crore over a five-year term. Combined with existing salaries, the total five-year legislative expenditure is projected to surpass ₹346 crore, entirely excluding hidden costs like insurance. This significant financial commitment raises concerns about the responsible use of taxpayer money. It prompts debates on whether alternatives, like a common transport pool, would have been more cost-effective. While the government frames this as empowerment, citizens are left questioning if this nearly ₹200 crore additional expenditure is justified.

Government spending
Taxpayer wealth
tamil nadu mla

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