Explainers Explainers

Chennai to Puducherry: Tamil Nadu’s Mega Connectivity Push

Tamil Nadu has unveiled a massive infrastructure blueprint aimed at transforming connectivity across the state. The plan includes a proposed 200-km coastal corridor from Ennore through Mamallapuram to Puducherry, passenger ferry services, elevated roads and major Chennai connectivity projects. The government is also planning an industrial corridor linking Chennai, Coimbatore and Thoothukudi, alongside upgrades to highways, rural roads and bus-route roads. A major road-safety initiative will bring AI-enabled surveillance, emergency-care facilities and engineering improvements. But the key question remains execution. How quickly will these projects begin, how much will they cost, and can Tamil Nadu deliver this ambitious connectivity vision efficiently?