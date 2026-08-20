Explainers Explainers

From Food to Fake Drugs: Bengaluru’s Shocking New Health Crackdown

After food and cosmetics, Bengaluru’s safety crackdown has now moved to medicines — and the latest raid has uncovered an alleged counterfeit drug racket. The Food Safety and Drug Administration’s Drug Enforcement Wing raided an unlicensed facility at a farmhouse in Bidadi and seized medicines, equipment and packaging material worth an estimated ₹4.91 crore. Officials allege that low-cost medicines were being sourced from other states, repacked into new vials and relabelled to resemble expensive multinational and imported brands, including Pfizer.