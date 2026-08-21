Is the Mecca Defence Pact a Threat to India? Ambassador Puri Answers

Is the new Saudi Arabia-Pakistan-Turkey defence pact a threat to India — or is there more to the alliance than meets the eye? In this episode of TNIE Global Talks, Prabhu Chawla speaks with former diplomat Ambassador Manjeev Puri to decode the new Mecca defence pact and its implications for India and the wider Middle East. The conversation examines why Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey have come together, whether the pact is primarily aimed at Iran, and what role Pakistan and Turkey could play in the region.

Ambassador Puri also explains why India should be cognisant but not alarmed, strengthen its presence in the Persian Gulf, Arabian Sea and Red Sea, and continue pursuing strategic autonomy and multi-alignment. Prabhu Chawla and Ambassador Puri also discuss India’s ties with Saudi Arabia, Iran and Israel, Pakistan’s growing geopolitical relevance, Trump’s position, and the diplomatic choices India faces as tensions continue to reshape the Middle East. Watch the full episode of TNIE Global Talks now.