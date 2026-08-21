Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar's Mekedatu Assurance to Tamil Nadu: 'The Dam Will Be Built Only For You'

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said he had assured, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, that the interests of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would be protected in connection with the proposed Mekedatu dam.

Speaking to reporters after taking part in the southern CMs meeting, Shivakumar said he has favoured a separate meeting to amicably settle water-sharing issues. Except for using 5 TMC for drinking water requirements, the rest of the water stored in the proposed Mekedatu dam will be for Tamil Nadu, he said. "The dam will be built only for you, not us," he said, addressing Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.