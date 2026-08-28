India-China Reset: Are Modi and Xi Moving From Rivalry to Managed Coexistence?

National Security Advisor Doval in Beijing. Foreign Minister Jaishankar in Moscow. Modi set to engage Xi and Putin. Is India entering a new phase of strategic diplomacy? After years of tension following Galwan, India and China are reopening diplomatic and economic channels. But has the relationship really changed? In this episode of TNIE Global Talks, we examine whether India and China are moving towards genuine normalisation—or simply learning to manage an enduring rivalry.

With Ambassador Gautam Bambawale, who has served both in China and Pakistam as Head of the Mission, we discuss the border dispute, Modi-Xi diplomacy, China's Pakistan relationship, India's easing of some restrictions on Chinese economic engagement, and the larger China-Russia-US strategic equation. Are India and China moving towards peace, coexistence—or a smarter form of competition?