Bombay HC Raps BJP Leaders Over Dia Mirza's Diwali Awareness Video

The Bombay High Court has criticised BJP leaders for targeting actor Dia Mirza over her participation in the BMC's pollution-free Diwali awareness campaign.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the controversy, the court questioned attempts to give the initiative a religious angle and directed the civic body to re-upload the video.

The campaign aimed to raise awareness about the harmful effects of firecrackers and restrictions on bursting them in public spaces. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis downplayed the controversy, describing the deletion of Mirza's video as a "small issue".