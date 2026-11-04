US Midterms Analysis | Democrat's win in US House and Senate will lead to a 'weaker' Trump

Donald Trump made America's midterm elections a referendum on his political influence. He campaigned for Republican candidates, handpicked favourites, issued endorsements and urged voters to back his agenda.

But the results have delivered a political shock. Democrats have won both chambers of Congress. And Trump's carefully cultivated political brand appears to have taken a serious hit.

So, what went wrong for Trump? And what does this mean for American politics? In this video, we have explained the possible effects of this win on the Trump Presidency with help from an analysis by Jayanth Jacob, our Diplomatic Editor