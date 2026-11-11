Pawan Kalyan, Wife Anna Lezhneva Announce Separation After 13 Years Of Marriage

Actor-politician and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva have officially announced their separation after 13 years of marriage. The couple confirmed this decision through a joint statement, emphasizing that they reached it via mutual understanding and respect while prioritizing their children.

The two originally met on the sets of the 2011 Telugu film Teen Maar and tied the knot in September 2013. This marks Pawan Kalyan's third marriage, following previous relationships with Nandini and Renu Desai.

Alongside his prominent film career, Kalyan serves as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after founding the Jana Sena Party and winning the 2024 elections.