Can BJP win back young India? Inside the two-day strategy meet I The New Indian Express

The BJP's top leadership has reportedly decided to hold a two-day brainstorming session on November 27 and 28 in the National Capital Region. ‪@pmoindia‬, national office-bearers and senior Union ministers are expected to attend.

The agenda is to counter the narrative of the ‪@CockroachjantapartyOnenation‬ among young Indians and the increasingly aggressive campaign of the ‪@IndianNationalCongress‬. Leaders will discuss stronger grassroots mobilisation, sharper political communication and reconnecting with younger voters.

The INDIA bloc’s recent Delhi rally and its campaign against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls have raised political tensions, which is prompting the #bjp to counter-mobilise.