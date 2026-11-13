Rogue MLAs and 17 Murders: Is the TVK Government Losing Control of Law and Order?

Tamil Nadu witnessed an unprecedented wave of violence this Deepavali with seventeen murders reported in just forty-eight hours. What was meant to be a festival of lights turned into a statewide law and order nightmare, leaving citizens in absolute shock.

Chief Minister Vijay and his TVK government face massive backlash as shocking allegations mount against rogue MLAs alongside police inaction. With the opposition declaring state governance in a coma, pressure escalates rapidly.

Will the administration take strict action, or will bureaucratic spin overshadow justice? Watch our full breakdown of this crisis now.