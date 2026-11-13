Who Will Be Jensen Huang's Successor as Nvidia CEO? Can an Indian-Origin Leader Take Over

Jensen Huang has resigned as CEO of Nvidia — but who will replace him? Could an Indian-origin leader become the next CEO of the world's most valuable AI company?

CFO Colette Kress has stepped in as interim CEO after Huang's resignation, following the board investigation and national security concerns raised in Congress. The fallout has wiped out $500 billion from Nvidia's share value, and the race for the top job is now wide open.

In this video, we break down what happened, why Huang resigned, and who is being discussed as his successor — including three Indian-origin tech leaders: Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron, and Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. We also look at internal frontrunners like Ian Buck and Colette Kress, and why Tim Cook's name has entered the conversation.