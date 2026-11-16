Jensen Huang’s Comeback Plan: Inside the $4 Trillion Nvidia Fight

Nvidia founder Jensen Huang resigned on November 12, and just days later, influential Silicon Valley figures are pushing the board to bring him back. Reports say Huang has discussed a return with allies, while Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and major shareholders have backed calls to keep that option open.

A petition supporting his return has also gathered more than 150,000 signatures. But a comeback is far from simple. The board has launched an independent investigation, interim CEO Colette Kress is running the company, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called for a “dramatic shakeup” and an outside CEO.

Huang also doesn’t hold a controlling stake, so the final decision rests with the board. The allegations mentioned in this video are based on media reports and have not been proven. In this video, we break down what happened, who is backing Huang, why Washington is pushing back, and what to watch as Nvidia heads into its first earnings report since his exit.