After 19 years in the IPL and 17 seasons with Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni is set to move on from his playing career with the franchise.

The legendary former captain will take up a new role as CSK's team mentor ahead of IPL 2027. From five IPL titles and unforgettable finishing knocks to leading CSK through its highs and lows, Dhoni's journey with the Yellow Army has defined an era of the tournament.

As Thala Dhoni prepares for a new chapter, we look back at his remarkable CSK legacy, the iconic moments, the title-winning campaigns and what his transition to mentor means for the franchise. Is this the end of an era for CSK?