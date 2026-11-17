Where does India’s health spending actually go? The latest National Health Accounts estimates show that private hospitals received the largest share of current health expenditure in 2023-24, nearly double the share of government hospitals. The gap has also widened over the past five years, even as government health budgets continue to prioritise primary care.

In this video, we break down who receives the money, how government spending differs from overall spending, and what the cost of hospitalisation looks like for families.

The figures in this video come from the National Health Accounts estimates and the NSO 2025 household health survey.