After 13 years, Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally here, and its buzz has reached India's political circles.

From the BJP turning Opposition leaders into GTA-style characters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the game's iconic visuals to showcase India's transformation, the gaming phenomenon has taken an unexpected political turn.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha joined the GTA 6 excitement, sharing a video of himself waiting for the game to unlock. Here's how India's political leaders are playing their own game amid the GTA 6 frenzy.