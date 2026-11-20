Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has gone viral after flying economy class for about 21 hours to the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China. Her team confirmed to AFP that she travelled in economy on a commercial flight, staying on board during a technical stop in Tijuana. On China’s Weibo, users applauded the 64-year-old president, who holds a doctorate in energy engineering, for her economy ticket.

It’s not a one-off. Reports say the economy travel is part of an austerity approach she has followed since taking office in October 2024. The presidential jet is gone: López Obrador sold it to Tajikistan for $92 million in 2023.

Sheinbaum, born in Mexico City in 1962, is a physicist and energy engineer who studied at UNAM and did doctoral research at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. She was Mexico City’s environment secretary, then mayor of Tlalpan, then head of government of Mexico City. She was sworn in on October 1, 2024, as Mexico’s first woman president. On November 17, Xi Jinping met her in Shenzhen, which her text describes as the first visit to China by a Mexican president since 2017. Mexico will also host APEC in 2028.