On Dev Deepawali, the ghats of Varanasi will glow with millions of earthen lamps, and Kashi's spiritual story will come alive in a new way. "Kashi Katha", a 25-minute multimedia show, will be held at Chet Singh Ghat on November 24, using 3D projection mapping, anamorphic LED displays and a laser show.

The show opens with conch shells and damru, then presents the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, the tale of Lord Ganesha, and the mythological significance of Dev Deepawali along with the glory of Maa Ganga. It ends with a laser show of about eight minutes. It will be presented three times, starting at 7:20 pm.

According to UP tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh, the programme blends modern technology with traditional rituals. Uttar Pradesh is betting on technology to showcase Kashi's spiritual and cultural heritage. Can technology take Kashi's heritage to a bigger audience ass 2027 polls near?