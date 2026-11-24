Jensen Huang is back as CEO of Nvidia, and Asian markets surged on Tuesday as the move revived the AI trade. Nvidia's board reinstated Huang on Monday, less than two weeks after he resigned on November 11.

Nvidia shares gained 31.5% on Monday, the company's biggest one-day percentage gain in 23 years, restoring nearly $1 trillion in value. The Nasdaq 100 jumped more than 6%. In Asia, chip-linked stocks led the rally.

Japan's Nikkei climbed about four to five percent, Taiwan's Taiex surged 9% with TSMC up nearly 10%, and Samsung and SK Hynix rallied in South Korea.

According to CNBC, the board's decision was sealed after assurances from President Trump that Huang posed no national security risk. Analysts say his return repairs confidence, but questions remain over AI spending, and Nvidia's internal investigation is still ongoing.

In this video, we cover the timeline, the market reaction and what analysts are saying. Sources: Reuters, AP, CNBC, CNN, Business Insider and Nvidia's SEC filings.