Sheikh Hasina has announced December 16 as her planned date to return to Bangladesh from exile in India, but Dhaka has made its position clear: she will be arrested if she comes back.

In a statement issued through spokesperson Syed Mozammel Ali, the ousted Bangladesh prime minister has asked the government to arrange a flight for her from Delhi on the national carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines. The date is significant: December 16 is Bangladesh's Victory Day, marking the country's emergence as an independent nation in 1971.

But the government of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has rejected the request, insisting that Hasina can return only through extradition. With her Awami League party banned and tensions rising on the streets, her proposed return has opened a fresh political and diplomatic flashpoint between Dhaka and New Delhi.

Will Hasina return on December 16? What happens if she does? And how will India respond to Bangladesh's extradition demand?