India is set to get a major cultural institution in the heart of New Delhi. The Cabinet has cleared a ₹3,230 crore project to turn the North and South Blocks on Raisina Hill into the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum, meaning "Timeless Eternal India." It will showcase more than 5,000 years of heritage across 30 galleries, with about 18 lakh objects identified for possible display.

The display area is expected to exceed that of the Louvre, the British Museum and the Hermitage. The first gallery, "Adornments", is expected to open in the North Block in the second half of 2027, and the full project is targeted for completion by March 2031.